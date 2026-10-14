Between The Lines – Oct. 14, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 14, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 14, 2026Ari Paul: Trump-Allied Oligarchs Cleared to Take Over Entertainment and TV News BehemothWanda Bertram: New Data Finds Cities Collaborating with ICE Offer No Shield Against Violent Street Raids, ArrestsHeather Digby Parton: Rehabilitating Richard ‘Tricky Dick’ Nixon: GOP’s Scheme to Normalize Trump’s Lawlessness and CorruptionBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 14, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary