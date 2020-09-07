Nikki Cole discusses her work advocating for a living wage for all, tipped and subminimum wage workers nationally, and the campaign to require all employers pay the full minimum wage with fair, non-discriminatory tips on top. She’ll also talk about how the coronavirus pandemic has created extreme hardship for millions of workers who have been laid off, or have had their hours dramatically cut.
Amid Pandemic Restaurant Workers Fight for One Fair Minimum Wage with Tips on Top
Interview with Nikki Cole, national policy director with the group One Fair Wage, conducted by Scott Harris