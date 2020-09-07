Jean Ross talks about growing concern re: the Trump administration’s rush to distribute a new COVID-19 vaccine before the November election, in what many public health officials believe is a scheme to cut corners in clinical trials in order to gain partisan political advantage risking health and safety.
Nurses Union Warns Public About the Hazards of a Trump-Ordered Rush to Distribute Vaccine Before Election
Interview with Jean Ross, RN and National Nurses United Union president, conducted by Scott Harris