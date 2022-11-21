Zurie Pope talks about his recent Nation Magazine article, “In the War Against Voting, Poll Workers Are on the Front Lines,” which was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism.
Amid Republican Harassment & Death Threats, Poll Workers are on Frontlines of Democracy
Interview with Zurie Pope, a sophomore at the University of Cincinnati pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism, conducted by Scott Harris