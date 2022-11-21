Amid Republican Harassment & Death Threats, Poll Workers are on Frontlines of Democracy

Interview with Zurie Pope, a sophomore at the University of Cincinnati pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism, conducted by Scott Harris

Zurie Pope talks about his recent Nation Magazine article, “In the War Against Voting, Poll Workers Are on the Front Lines,” which was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary