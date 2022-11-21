Surprising Midterm Election Outcome & Continuing GOP Threat to Democracy

Interview with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of Italian and history at New York University, conducted by Scott Harris

Ruth Ben-Ghiat shares her assessment of the midterm election results outcome — including the many diverse candidates elected and high youth voter turnout. She’ll also examine the ongoing threat of extremist, authoritarian GOP politicians such as Trump, Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, whose repressive policies are designed to undermine democratic institutions and civil society while embracing political violence.