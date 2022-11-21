Amanda Marcotte discusses her recent articles on the midterm election — including, “Why did single women vote for Democrats? Republicans have an asinine theory,” and “Desperate conservatives rally around an absurd talking point: Trump pivots to being presidential!”
Is DOJ Appointment of a Special Prosecutor Yet Another Delay to Trump Accountability
Interview with Amanda Marcotte, a senior politics writer at Salon and the author of "Troll Nation: How the Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters Set on Rat-F*cking Liberals, America, and Truth Itself", conducted by Scott Harris