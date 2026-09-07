Amid Trump’s Iran War Catastrophe, Secretary of War Hegseth Poses a Clear and Present Danger

Lawrence Wilkerson discusses his views on growing public concern about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s unprecedented purge of top military leadership and political interference in officer promotions, as well as charges of mismanagement and incompetence in the U.S. war on Iran. Wilkerson served a 31-year career in the U.S. military, was chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell from 2002 to 2005, and is now a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network.

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