Tabitha Sookdeo talks about the recent ICE raids in Danbury, CT over the past week where at least 62 individuals were abducted by ICE agents, leading to a major protest march and rally as well as community organizing to resist the Trump regime’s violent and cruel mass deportation campaign.
As ICE Mass Deportation Raids Terrorize Danbury, CT Community Resists
Interview with Tabitha Sookdeo, executive director of the youth-led organization, Connecticut Students for a Dream, conducted by Scott Harris