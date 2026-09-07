U.S.-Venezuela 100-Year Oil Deal: Neocolonial Piracy

Steve Ellner discusses his views on the recently announced oil deal between the Trump administration and Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez. He focuses on the local response to the agreement by the people of Venezuela, political activists on the right and left and an examination of who will benefit from the oil agreement. Ellner is a retired professor of Venezuela’s Universidad de Oriente where he lived for over 40 years and is author of more than a dozen books.

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