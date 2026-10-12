As American Dream Slips Away, More Americans Looking to Socialist Candidates for Answers

Interview with Michael Zweig, emeritus professor of economics, founding director of the Center for Study of Working Class Life at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and author, conducted by Scott Harris

Michael Zweig talks about the 2026 midterm election debate about “socialism,” recent primary victories by Democratic Socialists of America candidates, and a growing number of Americans’ declining confidence in attaining the “American Dream.” Zweig is the author of Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism.