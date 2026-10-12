‘Lula’ Fights to Stop Right-Wing Wave in Brazil and Latin America

Interview with Alexander Main, director of International Policy at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, D.C., conducted by Scott Harris

Alexander Main assesses Brazil’s recent first-round presidential election where right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro received 2.25 million more votes than incumbent president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Main described the major issues debated, prospects for the final election round, and the Trump regime’s attempt to influence the outcome.