Heather Parton talks about her recent article, “The Dark Reasons Behind All the Richard Nixon Worship: MAGA needs to maintain its grip on the GOP after Donald Trump — and the 37th president is key.” The column outlines Trump supporters’ current effort to rehabilitate Nixon, along with unsupported charges that he was unjustly forced to resign in 1973 by the “deep state.”
Rehabilitating Richard ‘Tricky Dick’ Nixon: GOP’s Scheme to Normalize Trump’s Lawlessness and Corruption
Interview with Heather Digby Parton, Salon columnist and writes Digby’s Hullabaloo blog, conducted by Scott Harris