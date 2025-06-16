As Predicted, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Spreads Dangerous Public Health Disinformation

Interview with Elizabeth Jacobs, professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona, conducted by Scott Harris

Elizabeth Jacobs discusses her alarm at Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s changes to COVID vaccine recommendations for pregnant women and children; as well as removing all 17 sitting members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with new members, many of whom are reported to be critics of mRNA vaccines and public health measures taken during the COVID pandemic.