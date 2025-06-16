Massive Nationwide ‘No Kings’ Protest the Largest Demonstration of Opposition Yet to Trump Fascism

Interview with Sasha Abramsky, The Nation magazine’s Western correspondent and author of Chaos Comes Calling: The Battle Against the Far-Right Takeover of Small-Town America, conducted by Scott Harris

Sasha Abramsky discusses his recent articles, “Trump Calls Up the Marines. Democracy Is in Danger,” and “Trump’s Dangerous Escalation in LA,” as well as the most dangerous authoritarian actions Trump may take in the coming days.