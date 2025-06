Retired Army Col. Ann Wright discusses her views on Donald Trump’s federalization and deployment of National Guard and Marine troops to Los Angeles over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom to suppress mostly peaceful protests. She also discusses militarized ICE deportation raids and growing concern about the Trump regime’s partisan politicization of the U.S. military.

She was also a former U.S. diplomat who resigned in March 2003 in opposition to the war on Iraq.