Interview with Jennifer Loewenstein, former associate director of Middle Eastern Studies and senior lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conducted by Scott Harris

Jennifer Loewenstein assesses the high stakes Gaza ceasefire talks as the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza totals more than 40,000 — and the threat of a wider war which still looms after Israel’s assassination of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which provoked calls for retaliation from Iran, Hezbollah and their allies.

Loewenstein is also founder of the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project and currently active in Jewish Voice for Peace-Tucson and the Arizona-Palestine Network.