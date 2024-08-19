Progressive Gathering at Chicago DNC Largest in Convention History

Alan Minsky talks about the Progressive Central 2024: The Politics Americans Want public forum, his group organized in Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention to advance progressive policies on economic, political and social issues confronting America in this election year. Featured speakers included, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Ro Khanna, former state Sen. Nina Turner, Rep. Maxwell Frost, Medea Benjamin, Phyllis Bennis and John Nichols.

