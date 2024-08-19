Pete Tucker discusses the issues examined in his recent Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting article, “How Sinclair Sneaks Right-Wing Spin into Millions of Households,” explaining how Sinclair is able to sneak its propaganda into millions of American homes, including in presidential swing states where Sinclair owns more stations than any other network.
Sinclair Embeds Right-wing Propaganda on Hundreds of Local TV Channels
Interview with Pete Tucker, a journalist based in Washington, D.C., conducted by Scott Harris