Dr. Diljeet Singh talks about an upcoming gathering of physicians in Washington, D.C. to discuss what’s ahead for organizing the national movement supporting Medicare for All legislation that would establish a universal healthcare system for everyone in the U.S., similar to what every other industrialized nation in the world has had for decades.
As U.S. Healthcare System Fails, Support for Medicare For All Grows
Interview with Dr. Diljeet Singh, president, Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP), conducted by Scott Harris