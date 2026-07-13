Amanda Shanor discusses her views on opposition to a pending settlement between Yale University and the Trump administration over White House accusations that Yale’s School of Medicine is illegally discriminating against white and Asian applicants in favor of Black and Hispanic candidates. The Trump regime is threatening the loss of federal funding, as the dean of the Yale Law School, students, faculty members, and alumni are working to stop the deal.
Faculty, Students Oppose Yale University-Trump Agreement to Avoid Threatened Loss of Federal Funding
Interview with Amanda Shanor, associate professor of legal studies and business ethics at the University of Pennsylvania and a Yale Law School graduate, conducted by Scott Harris