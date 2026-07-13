Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival Comes to Washington D.C. July 26-30

Interview with Marcel Reid, a longtime whistleblower advocate and co-founder and director of the Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival, conducted by Scott Harris

Marcel Reid, a longtime whistleblower advocate who was national director and chairman of DC ACORN, an elected former director on the national board of the Pacifica Radio network, and co-founder and director of the Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival that will take place this year July 26-July 30 in Washington, D.C.