Po Murray talks about her group’s response to the mass shooting in Atlanta that killed 8 people including 6 Asian women, the increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans nationally, the recent passage of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, and support for gun safety legislation.
Atlanta and Boulder Mass Shootings Reinforce Campaign for Gun Violence Prevention Legislation
Interview with Po Murray, Chairwoman of Newtown Action Alliance and Newtown Action Alliance Foundation, conducted by Scott Harris