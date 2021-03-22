Brazilian Supreme Court Drops Charges Against Popular Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Interview with Alexander Main, Director of International Policy with the Center for Economic and Policy Research, conducted by Scott Harris

Alexander Main talks about recent developments in Brazil after a Supreme Court Justice annulled former President Lula’s criminal convictions, restoring his political rights that now allow him to challenge President Bolsonaro in Brazil’s 2022 presidential election.

