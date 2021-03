Interview with Conn M. Hallinan is a columnist for Foreign Policy in Focus, conducted by Scott Harris

Conn M. Hallinan discusses his recent article, “Biden’s Top Foreign Policy Challenge: Avoiding A Cold War with China,” and Sec. of State Antony Blinken’s recent meeting with Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat.

Hallinan is also an independent journalist, who oversaw the journalism program at the University of California, Santa Cruz for 23 years.