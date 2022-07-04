Attorney Who Litigated Planned Parenthood v. Casey Case Offers Hope on Post-Roe Era

An excerpt of a December 3rd, 2021 TED talk by Kathryn Kolbert, where this public interest attorney litigated the 1992 Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey

Kathryn Kolbert correctly predicts the June 24th Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that extended federal protections for women’s reproductive rights, while offering advice on how voters can come together to restore women’s autonomy over their bodies.