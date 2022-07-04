Multiple Crises Threaten US Democracy on July 4 Holiday

Interview with Jeff Cohen, founding director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College and co-founder of RootsAction.org, conducted by Scott Harris

Jeff Cohen discusses his group’s response to the recent Supreme Court rulings striking down women’s reproductive rights, long standing gun regulations and environmental protections. He’ll offer advice on how progressive activists can take action on the multiple crises we face that includes the fascist Republican party’s agenda of dismantling America’s democracy.