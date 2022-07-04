SCOTUS Extremist Justices Impose Minority Rule

Bill Blum discusses his views on recent Supreme Court rulings overturning Roe v. Wade and the New York State law restricting the carrying of guns in public in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. He’ll also assess the hearings thus far of the House Committee investigation of the January 6th insurrection and failed coup attempt — and the likelihood that Trump and his inner circle will be indicted by the Justice Department for their multiple crimes against democracy

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary