Azerbaijani Military Operation Succeeds in Ethnic Cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh

Dr. Chekijian discusses the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, after the Azerbaijani army launched a military operation on September 19th that forced 100,000 people — more than 80 percent of the population — to flee to Armenia. She’ll talk about the current situation for those who have been forcibly exiled, the lack of U.S. media attention on this apparent ethnic cleansing operation, and the future of Artsakh’s people.

