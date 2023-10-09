Hamas’ Brutal Attack on Israel Provokes New Cycle of Bloodshed and Vengeance

Interview with John Nichols, The Nation magazine's National Affairs correspondent, and author. His latest book is titled, "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism," cowritten with Senator Bernie Sanders, conducted by Scott Harris

John Nichols, discusses Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel, the Israeli retaliatory air strikes, and the bombing of Gaza, with more than 1,500 killed thus far. Nichols also talks about the recent removal of GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican Party dysfunction, and the opportunity for Democrats in future elections, as he wrote about in his recent Nation piece, “Democrats Are on a Winning Streak That Could Transform Our Politics.”