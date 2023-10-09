Christina Harvey discusses her views on President Biden’s recent speech where he called out MAGA extremism as a serious threat to our democracy. She also talks about related ongoing right-wing extremist violence that is being incited by Donald Trump’s hate-filled threats targeting political opponents, judges, members of marginalized groups, prosecutors and court personnel.
Trump-GOP Normalizes Constant Stream of Death Threats, Embrace of Political Violence
Interview with Christina Harvey, Executive Director of the group Stand Up America, conducted by Scott Harris