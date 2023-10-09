Trump-GOP Normalizes Constant Stream of Death Threats, Embrace of Political Violence

Interview with Christina Harvey, Executive Director of the group Stand Up America, conducted by Scott Harris

Christina Harvey discusses her views on President Biden’s recent speech where he called out MAGA extremism as a serious threat to our democracy. She also talks about related ongoing right-wing extremist violence that is being incited by Donald Trump’s hate-filled threats targeting political opponents, judges, members of marginalized groups, prosecutors and court personnel.

