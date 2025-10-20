‘Back from the Brink’ Campaign Works to Prevent Civilization-Ending Nuclear War

Interview with Dr. Ira Helfand, member of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Ira Helfand, a steering committee member of the Back from the Brink campaign and member of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), discusses the threat nuclear warfare poses to humanity and how the public can help mitigate it. He is calling on the U.S. to implement policies to lead a global effort to prevent nuclear war. Dr. Helfand will be speaking at the Wilton, Connecticut Quaker meeting on Sunday, Oct. 26, from noon-1:30 pm.

Helfand is the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, past president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War and co-founder and past president of Physicians for Social Responsibility.