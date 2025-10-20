SCOTUS Poised to Overturn Voting Rights Act, Imperiling U.S. Multi-Racial Democracy

Interview with Steve Phillips, host of the podcast “Democracy in Color" and founder of the political media organization Democracy in Color, conducted by Scott Harris

Steve Phillips discusses his views on the important issues being decided in the Louisiana v. Callais case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, which could eliminate the remaining protections in the Voting Rights Act — and the battle ahead to restore and strengthen civil rights law, democracy and equal access to the ballot box in the months and years ahead.

Phillips is a national political leader, columnist and author of the national bestselling book, How We Win the Civil War: Securing a Multiracial Democracy and Ending White Supremacy for Good.