Phyllis Bennis shares her views on the Gaza ceasefire agreement and its many shortcomings, including the lack of specificity on a number of key issues such as who will govern Gaza and when will Israeli forces fully withdraw? But most important, how can reconstruction begin with no details on enforcement mechanisms, clear timelines or international guarantees?
Gaps in Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Endanger Future of 2.3 Million Palestinians
Interview with Phyllis Bennis, director of the Institute for Policy Studies’ New Internationalism Project, conducted by Scott Harris