Interview with Alphecca Muttardy, a Macroeconomist, who worked for the International Monetary Fund for 25 years, conducted by Scott Harris

Alphecca Muttardy will discuss her group’s advocacy of establishing a fully funded, public, National Infrastructure Bank to pay for national infrastructure projects including, “high-speed rail, schools, dams and levees, public parks, affordable housing, or new water delivery projects.”

Muttardy is now Chair on Economic Policy with Our Revolution in Northern Virginia, and an activist with the Coalition for the National Infrastructure Bank.