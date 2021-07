Interview with Kim Ives, a journalist and an editor at the weekly newspaper Haïti Liberté, with offices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and Brooklyn, NY, conducted by Scott Harris

Kim Ives will talk about the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who may be responsible, and the uncertain repercussions for the people of Haiti.

Ives has written about Haiti for many publications including The Guardian, The Nation, NACLA Report on the Americas, The Progressive, and Jacobin.