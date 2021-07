Interview with Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of the news website ShadowProof.com, conducted by Scott Harris

Kevin Gosztola discusses recent developments in the U.S. effort to extradite Julian Assange from the UK, and the admission from a key witness that he had fabricated key accusations against Assange that were included in the indictment against WikiLeaks. founder.

Gosztola is also the producer and co-host of the weekly podcast, “Unauthorized Disclosure.”