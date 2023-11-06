Biden’s Approval Rating Plummets as Israeli Airstrikes Kill 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza

Interview with James J. Zogby, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, and director of Zogby Research Services, conducted by Scott Harris

James Zogby discusses the humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.3 million people of Gaza where more some 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 4,000 children amid Israel’s retaliatory air strikes that followed Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack that killed 1,400 Israel men, women and children. Zogby will also talk about his article, “Debunking ‘All Palestinians are Hamas,'” and how this unfolding carnage is being perceived across the Arab world.

Zogby Research Services is a firm that has conducted groundbreaking surveys across the Middle East.