Kiera Butler discusses the important issues examined in her new Mother Jones article, “The Far Right Has a New Big Lie: Claiming to Support Palestine,” and other ways in which the Republican Party and America’s rightwing extremist movements are attempting to exploit divisions among Democrats and progressive activists to advance their own toxic agenda.
Rightwing Antisemitic Groups Working to Exploit Middle East Conflict to Spread Their Hate
Interview with Kiera Butler, Senior Editor at Mother Jones Magazine, conducted by Scott Harris