UAW Strike Ends with Historic Agreement with Big 3 Automakers

Interview with Jeff Schuhrke, assistant professor at the Harry Van Arsdale Jr. School of Labor Studies at SUNY Empire State College, New York City, conducted by Scott Harris

Jeff Schuhrke talks about the important issues covered in his recent In These Times magazine article, “Here’s What UAW Workers Won in a ‘Historic’ TA After Striking at Ford,” the later agreements with Stellantis and GM, and the larger impact of the UAW strike’s success on the U.S. labor movement.