Craig Aaron discusses the hopeful news that the FCC is taking its first step toward reversing the Trump-era ruling that stripped Internet users of their right to an open and affordable Internet. Many hope the FCC will reinstate Net Neutrality protections, which prohibit Internet service providers from speeding up, slowing down, or blocking any content, applications, or websites you want to use.
Biden’s FCC Taking Action to Revive Net Neutrality
Interview with Craig Aaron, co-CEO of the media democracy group Free Press, conducted by Scott Harris