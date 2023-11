Interview with Zachary Lockman, professor of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies and history at New York University, conducted by Scott Harris

Zachary Lockman discusses the current Israel-Hamas war, the US role in the conflict, civilian loss of life, and the danger of a wider war in the Middle East.

Lockman is also former president of the Middle East Studies Association and a contributing editor of Middle East Report. He is the author of “Field Notes: The Making of Middle East Studies in the United States.”