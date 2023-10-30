Spencer Cantrell discusses the most recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine that killed 18 and injured 13, and her group’s ongoing research to find solutions to epidemic gun violence across the U.S. She’ll also examine the reasons why our political system has not responded to overwhelming public support favoring common sense gun regulation legislation.
Solutions to Epidemic US Gun Violence Blocked by Dysfunctional Congress
Interview with Spencer Cantrell, senior advisor for Implementation with the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, conducted by Scott Harris