Biden’s US-Africa Summit Signals Ongoing Militarization and Economic Exploitation of the Continent

Rose Brewer talks about the Alliance’s anti-imperialist week of actions to “raise public awareness about the cynical intentions of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit.
Brewer is also a member of the Black Alliance for Peace’s Africa team.
Interview with Rose Brewer, Morse alumni distinguished teaching professor in the Department of African American & African Studies at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, conducted by Scott Harris
