Kenneth Surin discusses the significance of the largest public sector labor strikes in the United Kingdom since the 1970s, with nurses, rail workers, postal workers, ambulance workers, airport staff, Border Force agents, and many more sectors all walking off the job demanding increased pay and improved working conditions, as inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
UK Public Sector Labor Strikes Largest Since the 1970s
Interview with Kenneth Surin, Professor Emeritus of Marxism & Critical Theory, Duke University, conducted by Scott Harris