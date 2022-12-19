Alex Lawson discusses the Republican Party’s threat to hold the federal debt limit hostage in order to force cuts to Social Security — and his group’s call to the Democratic Party to either raise or eliminate the debt limit before the end of the year when Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.
GOP Threatens to Hold Federal Debt Limit Hostage to Force Social Security, Medicare Cuts
Interview with Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, the convening member of the Strengthen Social Security Coalition, conducted by Scott Harris