Bill Targets Nonprofits Not Aligned with MAGA agenda

Lia Holland talks about her group’s opposition to a provision included in this year’s GOP reconciliation bill, similar to last year’s H.R. 9495, which would allow the Trump regime to remove the tax-exempt status of nonprofits that it says support terrorism, with no requirements for providing evidence to prove such a charge — as a way to punish charities that advocate for issues that don’t align with Trump’s MAGA agenda.

