Lia Holland talks about her group’s opposition to a provision included in this year’s GOP reconciliation bill, similar to last year’s H.R. 9495, which would allow the Trump regime to remove the tax-exempt status of nonprofits that it says support terrorism, with no requirements for providing evidence to prove such a charge — as a way to punish charities that advocate for issues that don’t align with Trump’s MAGA agenda.
Bill Targets Nonprofits Not Aligned with MAGA agenda
Interview with Lia Holland, Campaigns and Communications Director with Fight for the Future, conducted by Scott Harris