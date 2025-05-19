Analilia Mejia discusses her group’s opposition to the Trump/GOP budget proposal that will cut a combined $1 trillion from Medicaid and the SNAP food stamp program, which will result in 10.3 million people losing Medicaid coverage over the next decade to pay for major tax cuts primarily benefiting the nation’s wealthiest families.
Broad Opposition to Trump-GOP’s Extreme Medicaid, SNAP Budget Cuts
Interview with Analilia Mejia, Co-Executive Director of Popular Democracy in Action, conducted by Scott Harris