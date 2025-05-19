Trump Visit to Oil-Rich Gulf Monarchies Produces Mixed Outcome

Interview with Raed Jarrar, advocacy director with the Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), conducted by Scott Harris

Raed Jarrar, advocacy director with the Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), discusses the group’s views on President Trump’s recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the U.A.E., the deals announced, gifts received, and major issues discussed, including the ongoing slaughter and starvation of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

DAWN is an American non-profit organization founded in September 2020 by Saudi U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi before his assassination, ordered by the Saudi monarchy.