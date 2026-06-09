Sophia Tesfaye talks about her recent commentary, “Bari Weiss brings Trumpism to ’60 Minutes,’” regarding the Ellison family’s CBS “murder” of America’s highest rated and most watched news program; issues related to MAGA friendly billionaires’ takeover of media outlets and Donald Trump’s weaponization of the FCC and other federal agencies to destroy the nation’s free press.
Billionaire Ellisons and Bari Weiss Murder ’60 Minutes’
Interview with Sophia Tesfaye, a senior writer at Salon.com, conducted by Scott Harris