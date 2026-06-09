Sean Strub, an AIDS activist, founder of POZ Magazine, author, and politician talks about the nationwide Seven Days in June campaign, June 1–7, organized to raise awareness about the $1.2 trillion in federal cuts to healthcare programs, the fight to restore funding impacting millions of Americans, and calling on local, state, and federal leaders to protect health as a governing priority.
Campaign Warns of Coming Catastrophic Healthcare Program Cuts
Interview with Sean Strub, an AIDS activist, founder of POZ Magazine, author, and politician, conducted by Scott Harris